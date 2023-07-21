News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Star student at Bridlington School has won a national award for reading through 'hard work' and 'determination'

A Bridlington School student has won the national award ‘Most Effort on Reading Plus (KS3-4)’ for his resilience, increased reading confidence, and academic achievement.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST

Cameron Spencer Norton, aged 14, was nominated for the Reading Plus awards by his teacher Shania Withey.

The Reading Plus Awards is an annual event organised by Reading Solutions UK, to celebrate the achievements of pupils, teachers, and schools across the country who have taken part in the Reading Plus programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Withey said: “Cameron started Reading Plus feeling apprehensive with silent reading, vocabulary, and reading aloud, and the programme’s initial assessment found him five years academically behind in reading.

Bridlington School student Cameron Spencer Norton was nominated for the Reading Plus awards by his teacher Shania Withey.Bridlington School student Cameron Spencer Norton was nominated for the Reading Plus awards by his teacher Shania Withey.
Bridlington School student Cameron Spencer Norton was nominated for the Reading Plus awards by his teacher Shania Withey.
Most Popular

“It was lovely to see Cameron flourish throughout the year academically but also through his confidence.

“Cameron has not only become confident within Reading Plus but in all his subjects, which every teacher has loved to see.

“The hard work, determination, and self-belief Cameron has put into his reading is evident from his recent assessment, which shows he is reading at a Year 11 level - two years above his expected age range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In only eight months, he has made seven years of academic progress in his reading.”

Cameron has won the award for 'Most Effort on Reading Plus (KS3-4)’.Cameron has won the award for 'Most Effort on Reading Plus (KS3-4)’.
Cameron has won the award for 'Most Effort on Reading Plus (KS3-4)’.

Bridlington School student Cameron received a trophy, a certificate, and a £25 Amazon voucher in recognition.

Cameron said: “It feels amazing to have won, and I am proud of myself because of how well I’ve done with my reading. Thanks to Reading Plus, I have a lot more confidence and found a topic I really enjoy reading about - space.

“I want to thank my teacher, Miss Withey, who has given me the motivation to keep going. I did not think I would be able to read some of the more challenging texts, but she encouraged me and built my confidence, so I was able to achieve this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee Carrick, Reading Development Consultant at Reading Solutions UK, said: “The amount of progress Cameron has made, academically and confidence-wise, is outstanding. We are so proud of everything he has achieved and couldn’t be happier to present him with his well-deserved award.”

Visit https://www.readingsolutionsuk.co.uk/ to find out more about the Reading Plus programme.

Take a look these photos of Bridlington students in their fabulous prom outfits from this year