Cameron Spencer Norton, aged 14, was nominated for the Reading Plus awards by his teacher Shania Withey.

The Reading Plus Awards is an annual event organised by Reading Solutions UK, to celebrate the achievements of pupils, teachers, and schools across the country who have taken part in the Reading Plus programme.

Ms Withey said: “Cameron started Reading Plus feeling apprehensive with silent reading, vocabulary, and reading aloud, and the programme’s initial assessment found him five years academically behind in reading.

“It was lovely to see Cameron flourish throughout the year academically but also through his confidence.

“Cameron has not only become confident within Reading Plus but in all his subjects, which every teacher has loved to see.

“The hard work, determination, and self-belief Cameron has put into his reading is evident from his recent assessment, which shows he is reading at a Year 11 level - two years above his expected age range.

“In only eight months, he has made seven years of academic progress in his reading.”

Cameron has won the award for 'Most Effort on Reading Plus (KS3-4)’.

Bridlington School student Cameron received a trophy, a certificate, and a £25 Amazon voucher in recognition.

Cameron said: “It feels amazing to have won, and I am proud of myself because of how well I’ve done with my reading. Thanks to Reading Plus, I have a lot more confidence and found a topic I really enjoy reading about - space.

“I want to thank my teacher, Miss Withey, who has given me the motivation to keep going. I did not think I would be able to read some of the more challenging texts, but she encouraged me and built my confidence, so I was able to achieve this.”

Lee Carrick, Reading Development Consultant at Reading Solutions UK, said: “The amount of progress Cameron has made, academically and confidence-wise, is outstanding. We are so proud of everything he has achieved and couldn’t be happier to present him with his well-deserved award.”