Stay safe this Christmas: East Riding Council advises how to use taxis safely over the festive period

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s licensing team is offering advice for residents who intend to use taxis to stay safe this festive season.

Taxi marshals will once again be on the streets of Bridlington throughout the festive period.

The council advises that it’s important to be wary of bogus taxi drivers. Residents are advised not to seek ‘lifts’ through social media, unless they are sure they are offered by a licensed driver. ‘Lifts’ are often not licensed drivers or vehicles and have not been vetted or checked.

During the festive season, the council’s licensing team sees an increase in reports of bogus vehicles purporting to be lawful taxi services. All taxi users are urged to make sure their taxi is a licensed service or private hire car before they set off.

Residents who have not pre -booked their journey home from anywhere in the East Riding should be aware that any vehicle they flag down or approach for immediate hire must be an East Riding licensed Hackney Carriage. Vehicles from outside the East Riding cannot lawfully collect customers for immediate hire, and doing this may invalidate their insurance and put customers at risk.

Councillor Leo Hammond, Cabinet member for planning, communities and public protection, said: “We are asking those waiting for a taxi to be aware of potential bogus vehicles. There are top tips on our website to check for licensed legal taxi vehicles and I strongly recommend not getting into any vehicle if you have any doubts."

Anyone with concerns about unlicensed taxis should contact the council’s licensing team - email [email protected]

Taxi marshals will once again be on the streets of Beverley and Bridlington on key dates during Christmas, making sure people get home safely.

The highly visible licensed marshals will operate in Bridlington on Boxing Day from 8pm until 1am, to help ensure people leave the town centres safely, make sure there are orderly queues and making sure people are getting into a licensed vehicle.

Councillor Leo Hammond added: “Over recent years, the taxi marshals have offered a very useful service for our residents, and helped keep people safe. I am delighted that they will be back again this year, and I urge our Christmas revellers to make use of them.”