People can get free support to stop smoking from East Riding’s targeted programme, which is designed to control cravings and break the habit of smoking. Photo: Getty Images

People can get free support to stop smoking from East Riding’s targeted programme with Xyla Health and Wellbeing (visit here for more information).

The initiative provides up to 12 weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), with a choice of patches, gums or sprays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme also provides support to form healthy and lasting habits to stop smoking for good, including help with controlling cravings and behaviour change techniques, plus the choice of face-to-face sessions or a fully remote online programme.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is designed to control cravings and break the habit of smoking.

The support will be tailored to each individual’s needs including identifying your triggers, with one-to-one support to help you break the cycle of addiction.

People can choose between a face-to-face programme delivered in community venues near them or a fully remote scheme delivered through telephone calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Face to face groups are already underway in Pocklington, Withernsea, Beverley, Bridlington, Goole, Cottingham, Driffield and Willerby, with more will begin as the programme becomes more established.

Councillor David Tucker, portfolio holder for public health and adult social care said: “I’d encourage anyone who smokes to make a positive change and take steps to quit smoking.

"Signing up to Stoptober will benefit you and also your loved ones.

“By stopping smoking you’ll see immediate improvements to your health, as well as other benefits like having more money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People who stop for 28 days are five times more likely to quit for good.”

Find out more and access support on the Healthier Futures website: eryc.link/quit-smoking or call the Healthier Futures team on 0330 236 9102.