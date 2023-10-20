News you can trust since 1882
Storm Babet: Castle Howard closes due to 'adverse' weather conditions

The North Yorkshire stately home has announced it has closed today, Friday, October 20, due to the weather conditions.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Castle Howard has closed to the public due to Storm Babet and the weather conditions.
Castle Howard has closed to the public due to Storm Babet and the weather conditions.

In a statement shared to Facebook, the Castle Howard team said: “Castle Howard is closed on Friday 20th October due to the adverse weather.

"All pre-bookers will be contacted by our teams. Please kindly don't travel to Castle Howard.

"Our House, Grounds and Outlets will be open as usual tomorrow, Saturday 21st October.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

It is not the only building that has announced a closure today, and it follows in the footsteps of Headlands School in Bridlington.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across the Yorkshire coast.

The wind warning is in place from 12pm on Friday, October 20 and will remain in place until 12pm on Saturday, October 21.

he rain warning is in place from 12am on Friday, October 20 and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday, October 21.

Flood alerts and warnings are in place from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. The coastline from Bridlington to Barmston is also at risk of flooding.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, which may cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The wind and rain could cause disruptions to public transport and homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

You can read more here.

The Scarborough News will keep their website updated in case any other businesses close along the Yorkshire coast – keep checking back.

