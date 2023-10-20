News you can trust since 1882
Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Babet hits the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for today as Storm Babet developes on the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:18 BST
Storm Babet is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Yorkshire coast today. Photo: Richard Ponter.Storm Babet is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Yorkshire coast today. Photo: Richard Ponter.
Storm Babet is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the Yorkshire coast today. Photo: Richard Ponter.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across the Yorkshire coast.

The wind warning is in place from 12pm on Friday ( October 20) and will remain in place until 12pm on Saturday (October 21).

The rain warning is in place from 12am on Friday ( October 20) and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday (October 21).

Flood alerts and warnings are in place from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. The coastline from Bridlington to Barmston is also at risk of flooding.

Read the full updated flood warnings report here.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, which may cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The wind and rain could cause disruptions to public transport and homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

There is also a chance of power cuts and loss of other services.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day:

11AM

Temperature –11°

90 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 55mph

MIDDAY

Temperature – 11°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 55mph

1PM

Temperature – 11°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 55mph

2PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 53mph

3PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 52mph

4PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 48mph

5PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 48mph

6PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 49mph

7PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 50mph

8PM

Temperature – 10°

9 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 49mph

9PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 49mph

10PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 48mph

11PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

Wind gust approximately 44mph

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for more information.

