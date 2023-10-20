Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Babet hits the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across the Yorkshire coast.
The wind warning is in place from 12pm on Friday ( October 20) and will remain in place until 12pm on Saturday (October 21).
The rain warning is in place from 12am on Friday ( October 20) and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday (October 21).
Flood alerts and warnings are in place from Whitby to Filey, including Scarborough. The coastline from Bridlington to Barmston is also at risk of flooding.
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, which may cause difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
The wind and rain could cause disruptions to public transport and homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
There is also a chance of power cuts and loss of other services.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day:
11AM
Temperature –11°
90 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 55mph
MIDDAY
Temperature – 11°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 55mph
1PM
Temperature – 11°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 55mph
2PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 53mph
3PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 52mph
4PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 48mph
5PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 48mph
6PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 49mph
7PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 50mph
8PM
Temperature – 10°
9 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 49mph
9PM
Temperature – 10°
90 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 49mph
10PM
Temperature – 10°
90 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 48mph
11PM
Temperature – 10°
90 per cent chance of rain
Wind gust approximately 44mph
Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/ for more information.