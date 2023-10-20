News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Storm Babet: Yorkshire coast school closes for 'safety of students'

A Yorkshire coast school has been forced to close today (October 20) due to Storm Babet causing heavy rains and winds of up to 60mph.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
Storm Babet has caused Headlands School in Bridlington to close. Photo: Richard Ponter.Storm Babet has caused Headlands School in Bridlington to close. Photo: Richard Ponter.
Storm Babet has caused Headlands School in Bridlington to close. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Headlands school, located Sewerby Road in Bridlington, has announced a full closure today due to the intense weather caused by Storm Babet.

The Met Office have put in place yellow rain and wind warnings that will affect the town, and an ‘act now’ flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bad weather is set to continue into Saturday, with new updates being issued as the storm progresses.

Headlands School has approximately 1,000 students that are now unable to attend the large comprehensive.

Most Popular
Read More
Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Storm Babet hits the Yorkshire coast

The closure was posted at 10:35am on facebook, after it was decided that the bad weather conditions could cause safety issues for students and staff.

Headlands School have announced the following via their facebook page: “The decision to close the school today was weather-related.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The safety of our students and staff remains our priority. Any reported damage is being repaired and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

“A full assessment is being undertaken and the school plans to reopen on Monday as normal.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Related topics:YorkshireBridlingtonEnvironment AgencyMet Office