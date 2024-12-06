Storm Darragh: weather warnings for wind and rain issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:10 BST
A yellow wind warning has been issued for the Yorkshire coast, with Storm Darragh due to arrive this weekend.

A yellow warning, which will see strong winds associated with Storm Darragh likely to lead to some disruption and damage, has been issued from 3pm today (Friday December 6) to 6am on Sunday December 8.

The Met Office predicts that winds could reach up to 63mph on the Yorkshire coast when the fourth named storm of the season arrives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rain is due to arrive this evening and may not ease fully until late Sunday evening.

Foam blowing in the strong winds as Storm Babet hits Scarborough South Bay. picture: Richard Ponterplaceholder image
Foam blowing in the strong winds as Storm Babet hits Scarborough South Bay. picture: Richard Ponter

No flood warnings have yet been issued for the area but you can visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings for updates.

Storm Darragh follows Storm Bert, which brought snowfall to higher ground, followed by a rapid thaw and heavy rain two weeks ago.

The snow made for some cracking photos as wintry conditions gripped the area.

Related topics:Storm DarraghScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonYorkshireStorm BertMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice