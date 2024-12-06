Storm Darragh: weather warnings for wind and rain issued for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
A yellow warning, which will see strong winds associated with Storm Darragh likely to lead to some disruption and damage, has been issued from 3pm today (Friday December 6) to 6am on Sunday December 8.
The Met Office predicts that winds could reach up to 63mph on the Yorkshire coast when the fourth named storm of the season arrives.
Rain is due to arrive this evening and may not ease fully until late Sunday evening.
No flood warnings have yet been issued for the area but you can visit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings for updates.
Storm Darragh follows Storm Bert, which brought snowfall to higher ground, followed by a rapid thaw and heavy rain two weeks ago.
The snow made for some cracking photos as wintry conditions gripped the area.
