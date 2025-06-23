Rev Tony Hand enjoys the festival displays. Photos courtesy of Richard Ponter

St Laurence’s Church transformed into a floral delight as Scalby Fair’s annual flower festival transformed the ecclesiastical venue.

This year’s theme was ‘Heroes without Capes’ and the contributors excelled themselves with tributes to the emergency services and famous figures from history.

Florence Nightingale and Anne Frank were amongst those recognised for their heroic achievements, and the moon landings were also commemorated.

While free to attend, the event encouraged donations, which will be passed to local charities.