Supercar Saturday comes to Whitby for second time - here's what's going on

Supercar Saturday in Whitby, in 2022.

Petrolheads will be loving the 40 Supercar parade in association with SC:UK, which will be doing several laps of Langborne Road in the centre of town.

Organisers JPC Specialist Motorsports Ltd is also giving people the chance to get up close and personal with a range of prestige, classic, retro, sports and supercars in a static vehicle display in the Co-op car park.

The inaugural Whitby event was a big crowd-puller last year, attracting around 4,500 people keen to see up to 50 Supercars from the likes of McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche.

The Supercars parade gets going during the recent event in Bridlington.

Paul Connaughton, CEO from JPC Community Farm – a centre of excellence for adults with special and complex needs, is the organiser of the event and said: “It’s bigger and better than last year which I thought was really good anyway.”

He said there will be a great selection of prestige and performance cars with around 120 arriving in total.

A parade of around 40 cars along Langborne Road will take place at noon with another 78 on static display in the Co-op car park in the half nearest the main road, with shoppers able to use the other half as normal.

The cars to feature in the parade will be based at the marina car park.

A variety of vehicles were on show in Bridlington.

Mr Connaughton is hoping North Yorkshire Police will be able to bring along their brand new BMW 340i at the head of the parade, subject to operational duties.

And he can’t wait for the event to start.

"I love Whitby anyway, I don’t need an excuse to come back but having the supercar event there just makes it a bit more worthwhile,” he said.

"It has that lovely diversity of having everything from Goths to supercars and everything in between, with its ships.

"It’s lovely listening to kids saying that it’s something in the town that’s not fish and chips!”

The event follows a successful recent one in Bridlington.