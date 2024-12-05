Support acts for McFly's summer show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre are revealed

Acclaimed rock band Twin Atlantic and rising star Devon will join chart-toppers McFly for their headline show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

Tickets for the show, which takes place on Saturday July 12, will go on general sale from ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday December 6, at 10am.

Scottish alternative rock band Twin Atlantic – lead vocalist/guitarist Sam McTrusty and bassist Ross McNae – have won legions of fans since forming in Glasgow in 2006.

They have released six widely acclaimed studio albums – Vivarium, Free, Great Divide, GLA, Power and Transparency – and built a devoted fanbase around the world.

This is thanks, in no small part, to countless amazing live shows either as headliners or opening for such massive acts as Biffy Clyro, Muse and Smashing Pumpkins.

Alt-pop singer/songwriter Devon recently supported Olly Murs and Anne-Marie at massive summer shows.

Devon went from singing Johnny Cash covers at his local pub to landing prime support slots and creating music that has been streamed millions of times.

Self-penned tracks I Don't Want 2 B UR Friend and Bullets have racked up more than 12 million streams on Spotify alone as his fanbase continues to grow.

Devon will open the night at Scarborough OAT before Twin Atlantic and then McFly take to the stage.

With seven UK number-one singles, seven Top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and more than 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – are one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century.

Next summer’s Scarborough date will see the band perform an array of classics from their back catalogue, including fan-favourites All About You, Star Girl, Obviously and Five Colours In Her Hair.

McFly join reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, chart-topper Rag’n’Bone Man, indie icons Blossoms and Shed Seven, and rock favourites Texas and The Script as the headliners already announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

A record-breaking 114,000 tickets were sold for 2024’s 18 Scarborough OAT headline shows.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk for more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and to buy tickets.