Swimmer saved by RNLI in Scarborough recalls being swept out by strong currents

Scarborough Lifeboat Coxswain Lee Martin with Michael Whitely (right) (Pic: RNLI)

Heading for what he thought was a routine winter dip off the coast of Scarborough on 8 January, Michael, 65, found himself caught out by strong currents dragging him out of his depth. Before long he was floating on his back thinking ‘this could be it’ as the cold water started to take effect.

Michael was an experienced dipper, going into the sea three to four times a week with friends and said: “I’m a regular sea swimmer, although I tend to wade out and tread water rather than swim to a given point. I really enjoy doing it and really feel it has health benefits.

“That morning, it wasn’t that rough, however the coastline is often changing which alters the currents, and this wasn’t obvious to start with. Me and my friend only planned to go in for about 10 minutes, and after treading water for about five minutes we found ourselves out of our depth and struggling to get back to shore.

“My friend is a little younger and fitter than me and managed to get ashore, although he said he felt like he’d done a marathon swimming against the tide. I tried to swim too – but it was just too strong.

“I was confident my friend would call for help – which thankfully he did – and hoped the RNLI would soon rescue me. I had attended a couple of cold water advice safety sessions run by the RNLI and I remembered not to exhaust myself, so I went into a starfish shape and floated on my back.

“As time went by, I thought, if I’m not found soon, I’m not going to make it.

“I’d been in the water about 30 minutes and was getting very cold when I saw a RNLI lifeboat approaching – I suddenly felt safe knowing I was going to be rescued.

“They pulled me onto the lifeboat and quickly got me ashore to an ambulance.”

Lee Martin, Scarborough Lifeboat Coxswain said: “We made best speed in our D class lifeboat knowing someone was in need of our help. As we arrived, we found Michael extremely cold and really struggling.

“Thankfully his friend had a means of calling for help and raised the alarm, which ultimately saved his life – along with putting into practice our Float to Live advice.”

Nick Ayers, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead said: “Michael attended one of our cold water swimming safety talks held at Scarborough Lifeboat Station last October along with other keen swimmers.

"The outcome from this incident proves that floating on your back whilst in difficulty saved his life that day and that it can happen to experienced cold water swimmers like Michael. No one plans to get into trouble in the water, and we want everyone to enjoy the water and be safe.

“Our advice is to always swim with others, be aware of the tides and changing currents and have a means of calling for help.

“If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, float on your back, ears submerged and try to relax and breathe normally, gently moving your hands to stay afloat if you need to.”

RNLI swimming advice:

Check weather and tides.

If in doubt, stay out.

Acclimatise slowly to avoid cold water shock.

Be seen. Wear a bright coloured swim hat and take a tow float.

Stay within your depth.

Float to Live.

Have a means of calling for help. Call 999 or 112 and ask the coastguard in an emergency.

