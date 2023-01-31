Teacher strikes in Scarborough and Whitby: Is your child's school closed today?
Industrial action is to take place across primary and secondary schools across England on Wednesday February 1.
The industrial action is taking place after members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted to strike after pay issues rose.
The NEU believes low pay has led to thousands of teachers leaving the profession, including a third of those who have recently qualified.
Here are the schools open in Scarborough and Whitby tomorrow (Wednesday February 1):
Airy Hill Primary School, Whitby - Partially closed
Barrowcliff Primary School, Scarborough - Closed to classes 4, 5, 6 and 11
Braeburn Primary School, Eastfield - Closed to nursery and reception.
Brompton & Sawdon Primary School, Scarborough - Open
Brompton Hall, Scarborough - Open
Caedmon College, Whitby - Open
Cayton Primary School, Scarborough - OpenEast Whitby Academy – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment
Eskdale School, Whitby - Open
Fylingdales C of E Primary School, Whitby - Open
George Pindar School, Scarborough - Open but will keep parents/carers informed
Graham School, Scarborough - Reviewing the situation in the morning and will notify parents via text message or email
Hackness Primary School, Scarborough- Closed to Beech Class until 12noon.
Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E Primary School, Whitby - Open
East Ayton Primary School – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment
Filey Infants Academy - Open
Filey Junior School - Partially closed
Filey Secondary School - Open to Year 11 and vulnerable students, closed to other year groups
Friarage Primary School, Scarborough - Partially closed
Gladstone Road Primary School, Scarborough - Open
Hertford Vale Primary School, Scarborough - Open
Hunmanby Primary School - Partially closed
Lindhead Primary School, Burniston - Open
Newby and Scalby Primary School - Partially closed
Northstead Primary School, Scarborough - Open
Overdale Primary School, Eastfield - Partially closed
Scalby School, Scalby did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment
Scarborough College - Open
Scarborough College Juniors - Open
Thomas Hinderwell – Open
Scarborough College Little Owls - Open
Scarborough Sixth Form College - Open
Seamer & Irton Primary School, Seamer - Open
Sherburn C of E Primary School, Sherburn - Open
Snainton Primary School - Declined to comment
Springhead Primary School, Scarborough - Declined to comment
Stakesby Primary Academy, Whitby - Open as normal
St. Augustine’s School, Scarborough - Open to Year 11s and those classed as vulnerable, closed to other year groups.
St. George’s Primary School, Scarborough – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment
St. Martin’s Primary School, Scarborough - Partially closed
St. Peter’s RC Primary School, Scarborough - OpenWest Cliff School – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment
Whitby Sixth Form - Open
Wheatcroft Primary School - Open
Wykeham C of E Primary School - Closed to Acorns class
Woodlands Primary School, Scarborough - Open