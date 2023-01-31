Teacher strikes in Scarborough and Whitby: Is your child's school closed today?

The industrial action is taking place after members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted to strike after pay issues rose.

The NEU believes low pay has led to thousands of teachers leaving the profession, including a third of those who have recently qualified.

Here are the schools open in Scarborough and Whitby tomorrow (Wednesday February 1):

Airy Hill Primary School, Whitby - Partially closed

Barrowcliff Primary School, Scarborough - Closed to classes 4, 5, 6 and 11

Braeburn Primary School, Eastfield - Closed to nursery and reception.

Brompton & Sawdon Primary School, Scarborough - Open

Brompton Hall, Scarborough - Open

Caedmon College, Whitby - Open

Cayton Primary School, Scarborough - OpenEast Whitby Academy – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment

Eskdale School, Whitby - Open

Fylingdales C of E Primary School, Whitby - Open

George Pindar School, Scarborough - Open but will keep parents/carers informed

Graham School, Scarborough - Reviewing the situation in the morning and will notify parents via text message or email

Hackness Primary School, Scarborough- Closed to Beech Class until 12noon.

Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E Primary School, Whitby - Open

East Ayton Primary School – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment

Filey Infants Academy - Open

Filey Junior School - Partially closed

Filey Secondary School - Open to Year 11 and vulnerable students, closed to other year groups

Friarage Primary School, Scarborough - Partially closed

Gladstone Road Primary School, Scarborough - Open

Hertford Vale Primary School, Scarborough - Open

Hunmanby Primary School - Partially closed

Lindhead Primary School, Burniston - Open

Newby and Scalby Primary School - Partially closed

Northstead Primary School, Scarborough - Open

Overdale Primary School, Eastfield - Partially closed

Scalby School, Scalby did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment

Scarborough College - Open

Scarborough College Juniors - Open

Thomas Hinderwell – Open

Scarborough College Little Owls - Open

Scarborough Sixth Form College - Open

Seamer & Irton Primary School, Seamer - Open

Sherburn C of E Primary School, Sherburn - Open

Snainton Primary School - Declined to comment

Springhead Primary School, Scarborough - Declined to comment

Stakesby Primary Academy, Whitby - Open as normal

St. Augustine’s School, Scarborough - Open to Year 11s and those classed as vulnerable, closed to other year groups.

St. George’s Primary School, Scarborough – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment

St. Martin’s Primary School, Scarborough - Partially closed

St. Peter’s RC Primary School, Scarborough - OpenWest Cliff School – did not respond to The Scarborough News' request for comment

Whitby Sixth Form - Open

Wheatcroft Primary School - Open

Wykeham C of E Primary School - Closed to Acorns class