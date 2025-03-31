Team GB Olympics gold medallist Georgie Brayshaw to get married in Robin Hood's Bay

By Duncan Atkins
Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 17:40 BST
An Olympics gold medallist rower whose parents live in Whitby is due to get married in Robin Hood’s Bay.

Georgie Brayshaw MBE was part of the women’s quadruple sculls crew that edged out the Netherlands at the last moment of the Paris Olympics final last summer to claim a dramatic gold.

Georgie is getting married at The Cove, Secret Fisherman’s Chapel in the seaside village on Sunday May 5.

Her crew-mates Lola Anderson, Hannah Scott and Lauren Henry will be her bridesmaids.

Georgie Brayshaw of Team GB poses during the Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games rowing squad announcement at Kew Gardens. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

And it’s gong to be another eventful year for Georgie as her dad Bob explains.

"It has been a whirlwind for Georgie since her Olympic Gold,” he said.

"She received an MBE for services to rowing, which we went to Buckingham Palace for last week.

"She has become a sought-after public speaker all over the country and returned to training after Paris.”

The next Olympics takes place in Los Angeles in 2028.

