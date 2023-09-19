Teenagers run pop-up cafe at Staithes Festival to raise cash towards Cambodia trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tilly Grunwell and her friend Dan Green, both 16, are raising money for the volunteer trip next year to help build infrastructure in rural villages.

They each have to raise £4,500 for the trip, so ran the food pop-up at St Peter’s Centre in Staithes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tilly’s mum Emma said: “They offered pulled pork and pear baps and chicken shawarma wraps and halloumi wraps as well as a huge selection of home-made cakes – and even pup cakes for the four legged visitors, all of which went down really well.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tilly Grunwell and Dan Green raising cash for a charity trip to Cambodia. picture: Richard Ponter

"They are shattered, but had a lot of fun and will even be donating some of the money they made to the festival and St Peter’s Centre.”

Tilly said on her JustGiving page: “I am trying to raise money to fund a trip to Cambodia (through Camps International) so I can help the communities over there.

“I will be helping build new infrastructure in different villages each week, for example, toilets and schools for the villagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have already raised over £1,000 with pop-up stalls and glass collecting at my local pub, the Gaping Goose.

"However, I still have a lot to raise so any help would be greatly appreciated.”

You can click here if you’d like to contribute to Tilly’s fundraising.

The festival returned after a four-year gap and saw more than 100 artists display their products, while visitors also enjoyed history talks and live music.