Test success for two Bridlington Lifeboat team members

Two members of Bridlington’s Lifeboat team are celebrating after passing key tests at the station.

Steve Lilley passed out as launch and recovery driver of the station’s Shannon Launch and Recovery System (SLaRs), while AJ Shepherd completed his operational pass out as station mechanic.

AJ joined Bridlingon Lifeboats just six months ago, replacing the previous mechanic who was promoted within the RNLI, and has undergone extensive and intense training during that period.

An RNLI spokesman said: “We now have a healthy contingent of head launchers and recovery drivers, keeping us operational at all times. Well done to Steve.

“AJ’s qualification gives us full operational status.