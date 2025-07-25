Texas: Everything you need to know about Scarborough Open Air Theatre show
Following on from their critically acclaimed sold-out UK arena tour, Texas are bringing their popular, crowd-loving live show to Scarborough.
Fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, Texas will showcase five decades of music from the worldwide classic I Don’t Want A Lover to the modern-day hits of Mr Haze and Keep on Talking when they headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday July 26.
With more than 40 million albums sold, their songs continue to resonate with fans across the world including the ever popular Say What You Want, Summer Son and Inner Smile.
Support from Rianne Downey.
Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.
Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:
Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP
Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG
Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ
Northstead Lower YO12 6PF
Victoria Park YO12 7TS
William Street YO12 7PL
In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.
All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.
Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.
One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.
There will be free water refill stations at the venue.
If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.
