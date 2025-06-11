The Corrs: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Pop icons The Corrs are performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (June 11) - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

The Corrs are Ireland’s first family of music, a multi-million selling sibling quartet who have conquered the world with a seamless blend of sleek pop rock, lush harmonies and Celtic folk trimmings.

Comprising Andrea (lead vocals, piano, tin whistle), Sharon (violin, piano, vocals), Caroline (drums, piano, vocals) and Jim (guitar, keyboards, vocals), The Corrs have sold more than 40 million albums since their debut Forgiven, Not Forgotten in 1995, spawning a dozen classic hit singles.

An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.

Forgiven, Not Forgotten gave us the incredible title track, the exquisite Heaven Knows and one of the biggest contemporary songs of the modern era, Runaway.

Their second album, Talk On Corners led with I Never Loved You Anyway, So Young and Only When I Sleep and is their biggest selling album to date.

Special guest Natalie Imbruglia rose to fame in the mid-1990s for her role in the Australian TV soap Neighbours, before embarking on a hugely successful music career, releasing her debut album Left of the Middle in 1997.

The album’s lead single Torn became an international hit, topping charts worldwide.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.