The Cult: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

The Cult headline Scarborough's Open Air Theatre this evening, Thursday July 6. (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

Frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist and song-writing partner Billy Duffy continue to be The Cult’s creative driving force.

2022 saw the band release Under The Midnight Sun – their acclaimed seventh UK Top 20 album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight’s sold out show sees the band perform in Scarborough for the first time as they celebrate their new album ahead of their 40th anniversary celebrations next year.

The gates open at 6pm and the band will be supported by Lili Refrain and then The Mission.

There are limited tickets still for sale on the Open Air Theatre website.

Billy Duffy, 62, said: “What like if I make it across the stage and don't fall over? That will be a major achievement at my age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know, you have to kind of set the bar realistically a little bit, you know, it all depends on the audience and us.”

There is lots of excitement building up in Scarborough in anticipation for the gig tonight, from fans and North Yorkshire Police.

On Facebook, police officers shared a post about their policing in the area tonight.

They said: “Are you ready for some Bad Fun? Grab your Fire Woman and head down to the Open Air Theatre tonight for a bit of Sweet Salvation with The Cult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have checked the weather forecast, we are expecting the Sun King and less chance of Rain.

“Avoid being a Lil' Devil and sprinkling on the Wild Flower outside of the venue, the toilets are across the road in the car park.

“My colleagues will be on hand outside the venue for assistance and directions. If you lose your Wild Hearted Son, don't panic or scream "Give Me Mercy," just pop over and speak to the officers who will help.

“Burniston Road will be closed outside after the concert is over. There is no Vendetta (X) to drivers, this will allow the Spiritwalkers to leave safely, please be prepared for delays in the area.

“Peace Dog.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We hope fans have a great evening, check back on The Scarborough News website tomorrow for pictures from show.