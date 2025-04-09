The history of Miss Scarborough and Miss Scarborough Evening News - part three

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the third and final part of our series, we look at the history of Miss Scarborough and Miss Scarborough Evening News, which covers the more modern times, from 1990 to present day.

The 1990 Miss SEN contestants made their entrance via the escalators at the newly-opened Brunswick Pavilion.

Marnie Troutner took the title, with Town Hall secretary Lynn Cotton finishing second for the third consecutive year.

Marnie reigned for two years due to no pageant held in 1991.

Miss Scarborough 2008 winner Jade Saunders.

Tamara Harwood became the last ever Miss SEN in 1992 and went on to reach the final 20 of the Miss United Kingdom contest.

The previous year she had won the Miss HMS Fearless title in honour of the town’s adopted ship.

It would be 16 years before a beauty pageant was held in the town again.

2013 Miss Scarborough was Whitby's Laura Stone.

After a 20-year hiatus, the Miss Scarborough contest was revived in 2008 by former model and beauty queen Vivienne Lee, with the winner, Jade Saunders, qualifying for Miss England – the first time such a prize had been awarded.

Vivienne sadly passed away that same year, and the contest was taken over by her close friend, Filey boutique owner Diane Yalezo.

Her first winner in 2009 was local student Rachael Cooper.

Birmingham’s Alice Czyz, a student at the Scarborough campus of Hull University, won the 2010 Miss Scarborough title and two years later was also crowned Miss York, thus qualifying twice over for the Miss England pageant.

Tamara Harwood became the last ever Miss SEN in 1992.

Malton’s Leanne Wilford, 18, took the 2011 title at the Spa Grand Hall in a contest sponsored by the Opera House Casino.

When Miss Scarborough 2012, Eleanor Hardie, stepped down due to health problems, her runner-up Bethany Hedgecock, from Seamer, took over the title for the remaining two months of her reign.

Whitby won its first and only Miss Scarborough crown in 2013 courtesy of Laura Stone – runner-up in 2011 - who won the pageant held at the Futurist Theatre.

Miss Scarborough front page news coverage in 2010 (right) and 2011.

The 2014 final at the Scarborough Fair Collection, Flower of May holiday park, turned chaotic when supporters in the crowd started brawling after Filey’s Jess Gale was announced the winner.

No arrests were made, but the incident was reported in every national newspaper and Diane Yalezo decided not to hold a pageant the following year.

Diane’s last Miss Scarborough contest took place at the Hackness Grange Hotel in 2016, with local teenager Sam Patchett taking the title.

It was the last live final and last official Miss Scarborough pageant ever held.

An unofficial Miss Scarborough contest – held virtually - was briefly revived in 2020 and 2021 by directors of the Supermodel England pageant but hasn’t been held since.

Other Scarborough pageants held over the year, and no longer continued, include Miss Scarborough Tech, Miss HMS Apollo, Miss Scarborough Carnival, Mrs Scarborough and even a Miss Boyes Stores.