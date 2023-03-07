The RNLI issue fresh advice to paddleboarders ahead of spring

The RNLI said: “Whether you’re a complete beginner or more experienced, it’s always useful to know a few tips to help improve your paddleboarding experience.”

If you are going paddleboarding, either in the sea or in rivers or lakes, the RNLI says to wear a suitable buoyancy aid, life jacket or personal flotation device.

These can easily found online.

The RNLI have issued fresh advice to paddleboarders as spring looms. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Take a phone in a waterproof pouch, as this can come in handy if you become separated from your paddleboarding group or get into difficulty.

Wear an appropriate leash, either around the ankle, calf or stomach and these can be found easily online.

There are different arguments about which is safest, so it’s best to do your own research first.

The RNLI says to avoid offshore winds. Before you head out into the water, check the weather forecast first.

These include high and low tides, as well as wind direction, speed and gust.

The RNLI also says having a few lessons before heading out can teach you the right technique, so it’s more stand-up and less fall-in paddleboarding.

If you get into trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.