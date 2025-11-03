The Royal Hotel in Whitby to hold auction of promises for Whitby Regatta

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 16:32 GMT
A night of fun and fundraising for Whitby Regatta is due to take place at The Royal Hotel in Whitby on November 14.

They're hosting a special night for us to raise money for the 2026 event and it includes an auction of promises with items such as:

♦ a football shirt signed by Hinderwell’s England Lionesses footballer Beth Mead

♦ a tour of ICL Boulby for five people

Collage of photos from the Whitby Regatta 2025 rowing presentation.

♦ a VIP matchday experience at Whitby Town Football Club

♦ and a stay in one of Mulgrave Estate's cottages

Organisers of the regatta are hoping for a full house to give next year’s three-day carnival a financial shot-in-the-arm.

Tickets for the night – which starts at 7pm and includes entry to a disco afterwards – cost only £5 and you can buy them from reception up The Royal or via the Royal Whitby Events link: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/zx7wuqzd/whitby-regatta-auction-of-promises?fbclid=IwY2xjawN1tFVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETBPNjBnRlNURVFka0pUWHkzAR7252OFkkubLwHCcpK_YiRbCUKvjq4Q4lZWzM7c4Ycg9ivh0Xge7f4LoFlMlA_aem_i-lQzGLYFtmg-qtgJauITQ

The 2026 regatta takes place over August 8 to 10.

Click on the link here to see a selection of photos from this past summer’s regatta.

