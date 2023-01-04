The Scarborough Fair appoints director for return of Yorkshire coast festival

The Scarborough Fair is a festival that will bring people together on the Yorkshire coast, as well as attracting investment, enhancing Scarborough’s profile and draw curious audiences from across the local area, the region and beyond.

David Edmunds, a festivals director, artistic director and producer with more than 20 years’ experience working within cultural industries worldwide, has been appointed to the role.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of festival director for The Scarborough Fair. I’m excited for the amazing things we will bring to life, with and for, the communities of the town and further afield, over the next few years.

“This feels like a really exciting time for Scarborough and I’m looking forward to immersing myself in it and contributing to the already diverse and vibrant cultural community that already exists in the town.”

Established under Royal Charter in 1253, the original Scarborough Fair drew merchants from as far away as the Ottoman Empire to ‘sell goods of true worth’ to hundreds of visitors each August and September.

The fair survived for 430 years, taking place for the last time in 1788.

After a 235 year absence The Scarborough Fair is set to return under Mr Edmund’s stewardship.It will be less mercantile and more magical, reimagined as a year-round programme of distinctive arts, heritage, culinary and sporting events at venues throughout the town.Mr Edmunds will lead on the delivery of an ambitious and innovative creative programme for The Scarborough Fair, which will span three years from 2023 to 2026. He will work with local artists, communities, businesses, visiting companies and established seasons to co-design and produce the festival.

Mr Edmunds is currently festivals director for The Arches Festivals in Worcester but will be based in Scarborough when he takes up his new role from March 2023.

Made possible with investment from the government’s Towns Fund, The Scarborough Fair is a project of Scarborough Borough Council, working in partnership with the public and private sectors and initiated following extensive consultation with local residents, businesses and community organisations.