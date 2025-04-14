The Smashing Pumpkins announce opening act for Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Rocket will support the Smashing Pumpkins at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 13

Los Angeles band Rocket will open the show for The Smashing Pumpkins at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary alternative rock group, The Smashing Pumpkins will bring their era-defining sound to the UK’s largest open air concert arena on Wednesday August 13.

The date is part of the band’s Aghori European tour, and they will be joined on the night by post-punk revival band White Lies and now fellow US outfit Rocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final tickets for this unmissable show are on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk.

The Smashing Pumpkins

Although the members of Rocket have known each other since school, the band – Alithea Tuttle (Bass, Vocals), Baron Rinzler (Guitar), Cooper Ladomade (Drums) and Desi Scaglione (Guitar) – first formed in 2021.

They have recently signed with Transgressive Records/Canvasback and their explosive single Take Your Aim marks the group’s first release under the label’s banner, as well as their first new track in in more than two years, following their highly acclaimed 2023 debut EP Versions of You.

NME describe Rocket as: “Channelling the spirit and sound of ‘90s guitar icons, this underground band are making big, open-hearted anthems for a new generation to rally around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Versions of You has just been re-released digitally and will be released on limited edition vinyl and CD on April 18.

Following them onto the Scarborough OAT stage on August 13 will be London band White Lies.

They emerged as one of Britain’s most important guitar bands with the launch of their UK Number One debut album To Lose My Life in 2009 – which led to a Brit Award nomination, a stadium tour with Coldplay, and appearances on David Letterman and Jools Holland, and five further studio albums.

Headliners The Smashing Pumpkins remain as prolific as ever. While 2023 saw the release ATUM, a rock opera presented in three acts, alongside a massive sold out North American tour. It was followed just nine months later by Aghori Mhori Mei – the band’s 13th studio album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together with the Scarborough date, The Aghori Tour take visits Bulgaria, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland, as well as dates in Halifax and Colchester.

The Smashing Pumpkins join Faithless, Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Craig David, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the artists confirmed for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

For more information about this summer’s series go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.