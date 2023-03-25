News you can trust since 1882
Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake promotes English Tourism Week on North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, took time out from his busy schedule to visit the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and show his support during English Tourism Week.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read

English Tourism Week, which runs until March 26, is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its economic importance to local economies and promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to encourage more people to take domestic breaks.

Mr Hollinrake said: “The iconic North York Moors Railway is kept alive by the incredible work of those who volunteer and work to maintain and promote it.

"We must ensure our historic railways endure, especially given the challenging past two years and I have no doubt there will be flocks of visitors supporting it over the summer months.”

CEO of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Chris Price, with MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake. picture: Tim Bruce
The steam railway reopens its doors on March 27 – and children aged 15 or below travel free at all times.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/book-tickets for more.

