This Feeling By The Sea launch competition for new artist to open the festival in Bridlington - could it be you?

Record label This Feeling have joined up with Bridlington Spa to launch a new, indoor festival and are looking for a local artist to join The Feens and The Lathums on the bill. (Pics: National World, Ewan Ogden and Sam Crowston)

This Feeling have helped the likes of Blossoms, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons on their way up by booking them for club night shows early in their careers.

Now This Feeling’s passion for uncovering essential new talent continues with the news that they are launching a competition to find two new artists to open their biggest festival to date, This Feeling By The Sea.

The festival will be held at Bridlington Spa on Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19.

The line-up has just been extended with confirmation of Soccer AM and Scarborough legend Fenners as compere across the weekend, as well as DJ sets from Jericho Keys (BBC Radio) on Friday and John Kennedy (Radio X) on Saturday.

This Feeling, Bridlington Spa, Jericho Keys and John Kennedy, will choose two winners: one artist from Yorkshire to open Friday’s festivities ; and another artist from anywhere in the UK to kick-start Saturday’s line-up.

The competition offers a rare chance for rising artists to perform in front of a big crowd alongside major artists, all within Bridlington Spa’s stunning 3800 capacity Art Deco Royal Hall.

This Feeling’s George Holmes says, “Having been at the forefront of the new music scene for the past 17 years, This Feeling prides itself on bringing you the best new music first.

"You just have to look at our line up for This Feeling By The Sea, where all the acts playing have done shows in small capacity venues on their way up on This Feeling nights up and down the country.

"With this in mind, we are looking for a regional act (Friday) and national act (Saturday) to open up each day and have the chance to share the stage with The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Lottery Winners, The K's and many more.”

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager, Bridlington Spa adds, “We are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for upcoming bands to play the inaugural This Feeling By The Sea Festival here in Bridlington, where they will join names such as David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Oasis who have previously played here, as well as this year’s brilliant festival headliners Red Rum Club and The Lathums.”

Remaining tickets for This Feeling By The Sea are available here, priced at £25 for Friday, £30 for Saturday, or £50 for the weekend.