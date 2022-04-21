This year’s Bridlington Armed Forces Day – find out the event’s full details here

This year’s Armed Force Day will take place on Saturday, July 9.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 9, and is expected to be well attended by veterans, cadets and various uniformed organisations – and well supported by residents and visitors.

The parade will step off at noon from alongside the War Memorial Gardens before winding its way through town.

It will pass the Saluting Dais at the Yacht Club, where VIPs, serving and retired, commissioned officers and a non commissioned officer, will take the salute from veterans, serving personnel, ex-military vehicles, cadets from throughout the town, Scouts, Guides and any other organisations wishing to march on the day.

The parade will finish on the slope to the Promenade near Richie’s Cafe Bar.

Martin Barmby GCGI, one of the organisers, said: “The parade will finish on the slope leading down to the Promenade, next to Richie’s Cafe Bar, at about 12.25pm.

“The RNLI have very kindly offered to put both of their boats on the beach for the day, allowing the area in front of the RNLI station to be used to display the 10 or so ex-military vehicles and various displays of militaria.

“On the area above Richie’s Cafe Bar there will be stalls from various ex military associations.

“At the Yacht Club opposite the Spa there will be the Legion Riders Motorcycles and other ex-service associations.

“There will also be live entertainment outside the Yacht Club throughout the afternoon.

“At 2pm, subject to aircraft availability and the weather, there will be a fly-past of vintage military and civilian aircraft.

“As always, this event only happens because of the group of volunteers that give up their time, fuel and enthusiasm to allow the parade and displays to go ahead.

“A grant from Bridlington Town Council pays for the public liability insurance required and we would like to thank the council for its support.

“Last but not least, thanks to the good people of Bridlington that support the Armed Forces of the past, present, and future.

“It’s our first time on the foreshore so let’s see if we can make it our best ever.

“If anyone wishes to help with road marshalling, or can help in any other way or have a military vehicle they wish to display, we are on Facebook.

“Just search for Bridlington Community Armed Forces Day, either comment there or message or email [email protected]