Three Scarborough schools joined by local naturalists for Earth Day 2022

Three Scarborough schools, including St George's Catholic School, were all joined by local naturalists for Earth Day 2022

St. Augustine's Catholic School, St. Peter’s R C Primary School and St. George’s Catholic Primary School were all visited by local and national naturalists who all try to help the environment.

Margaret Land, Sustainability Officer at SMCCAT, said: “Every day is ‘Earth Day’ for the students and staff at St Margaret Clitherow, as we continue to work towards the 2030 nationwide ‘Let’s Go (carbon) Zero’ campaign.

“The theme for Earth Day this year is ‘Invest in our Planet’, and our schools are continuing their commitment to protect the planet by planting trees, litter picking, beach combing, making bird feeders and helping the wildlife to thrive.”

The schools marked the start of their Earth Day celebrations with a live, virtual call from Arctic Scientist, Prof. Peter Wadhams. Professor Wadhams is credited with being one of the first scientists to show that the ice that once covered the Arctic Ocean was beginning to thin and shrink.

At St Augustine’s Catholic School, the pupils were visited by Alex Green, Schools Programme Manager at climate charity at Ashden Trust - who leads the national schools’ campaign ‘ Lets Go Zero’. Alex met their Year 7 and 8 students.

At St. George’s Catholic Primary School pupils were visited by the Yorkshire Seal Group who discussed their passion for protecting and preserving grey and common seals. They say: “they take their convictions and turn them into actions”