Tom Grennan: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig

The chart-topping BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated star will play at the country’s largest purpose-built outdoor concert arena this evening, Friday, July 7.

The gates will open at 6pm and the singer will be supported by rising indie star Matilda Mann.

Tom said: “It’s going to be an amazing night in Scarborough. It’s a stunning venue – so let’s fill it and have a night to remember!

Tom Grennan will perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre this evening. (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

"Yorkshire crowds absolutely love a party, and the shows I’ve played there have been so special. I’ve no doubt this show is going to be something else!”

There is lots of excitement building up in Scarborough in anticipation for the gig tonight, from fans and North Yorkshire Police.

On Facebook, police officers shared a post about their policing in the area tonight.

It read: “Sweet Hallelujah, tonight, we will see the man with the Lionheart, Mr Tom Grennan.

“Tom will be thinking, "I've Found What I've Been Looking For," as he plays at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“Please show a Little Bit Of Love to my colleagues outside the venue, All These Nights have fallen on their shift! They're Here to prevent Problems.

“Tonight's weather forecast looks good, meaning you probably won't have to Run In The Rain.

“Please don't try to climb into the theatre as you may encounter Barbed Wire.

“Prior to getting into the venue, if you think There's Something In The Water, you will find toilets across the road, in the car park.

“If you want to feel like a Royal Highness, the road outside the venue will be closed just towards the end of the concert, to allow you safe passage back to your car.

“At the end of the show, Lets Go Home Together on the buses, which you can find down near the roundabout, which will take you into town.

“It feels like This Is The Place to be tonight. I can't Make My Mind Up, but I Might even have a walk down myself.”

Check back on The Scarborough News website on Monday for pictures from the show.