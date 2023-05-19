Jensen McRae will be joining BRIT Award winner Rag’n’Bone Man as his very special guest at Scarborough OAT on Saturday June 24 while Matilda Mann will open the show for chart-topper Tom Grennan on Friday July 7.

Final tickets for both shows are available now via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

US singer-songwriter Jensen McRae has created a sizeable stir stateside with such incredible releases as White Boy, Wolves and Immune.

Two of music’s brightest rising stars have been added to this summer’s line-up at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Inspired by Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Alicia Keys and James Taylor, Jensen started her musical journey writing in her bedroom to then playing the local songwriting circuit in Los Angeles.

Her 2022 debut album Are You Happy Now? landed at Number One on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart and led to tours with the likes of Amos Lee, Corinne Bailey Rae, and MUNA.

Matilda Mann is one of the UK’s most exciting new artists. The London-born indie folk songwriter was named runner-up at Glastonbury Festival’s prestigious Emerging Talent Competition, securing a coveted slot at the iconic festival.

Matilda, who has toured with the likes of Beabadoobee, Arlo Parks and The Staves, has been making plenty of waves. A string of brilliant releases, such as EPs If That Makes Sense, Because I Wanted You To Know, Sonder and tracks Happy Anniversary Stranger, Hell and Margaux highlight her unique narrative powers and arresting harmonies.