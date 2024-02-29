Total fines issued in North Yorkshire for using a mobile phone while driving has more than doubled following law change

Home Office figures show North Yorkshire Police handed out 691 fixed penalty notices to people for driving while using a hand-held device in 2022 (picture posed by model).Photo: Press Association

The AA said the tightening of the law has driven the substantial rise in offences across England and Wales, but also attributed the increased use of dashcams for helping catch drivers using their mobiles.

This was up from 284 the year before – although people's travel behaviour in 2021 was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, 2022 levels remained above 2019, when 441 FPNs were issued.

Nationally, the number of FPNs handed out by all police forces excluding the British Transport Police rose by 34% from 2019 to 38,000 in 2022.

In 2021, just 20,000 FPNs were issued, with every police force bar one seeing an increase the following year.

This is likely due to a change in the law in March 2022.

Previously, the law stated drivers were guilty of an offence when using the hand-held device for "interactive communication", but this was updated to incorporate any use.

An offence carries a minimum £200 fine and six points on the driver's licence.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: "We need drivers to hang up their handsets, rather than play with their phones.

"As well as police forces scheduling targeted enforcement events, the rise in privately owned dashcams, means drivers are more likely to be caught handling their mobile phone. The reality is that someone is always watching.”

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said far too many drivers are "prepared to put lives at risk by engaging in this dangerous practice".

Mr Dennis urged police forces to use cameras to automatically detect drivers using mobile phones.

The fine was paid for 466 (67%) of the FPNs handed out in North Yorkshire, while none led to driver retraining.

Court action was required in a further 225 (33%).