TPE launches fundraising partnership with RNLI at Scarborough Railway Station

TPE, RNLI partnership launch at Scarborough Railway Station

TransPennine Express (TPE) has launched a new charity fundraising partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The partnership brings together two organisations committed to safety—on land and at sea—and will focus on supporting coastal communities, delivering lifesaving safety messages, and raise vital funds for the RNLI’s work.

Representatives from TPE and the RNLI were joined by MP for Scarborough and Whitby Alison Hume at a launch event on Friday May 9 at Scarborough railway station, which gave customers and visitors to the station the chance to learn more about the charity, see first-hand lifesaving equipment, speak with volunteers, donate to the RNLI and to find out how the partnership will support those travelling to enjoy a day at the coast.

TPE connects towns and cities across the North of England and into Scotland with popular seaside destinations including Cleethorpes, Dunbar, Hull, Liverpool, Redcar and Scarborough.

TPE will promote water safety a part of the initiative

With the majority of RNLI rescues involving visitors travelling from inland areas to the coast, the partnership is a natural extension of the train operator’s role in connecting people to these locations.

Paul Staples, Engineering, Safety and Sustainability Director said “For so many of our customers, a trip to the coast is about making memories with family and friends—and we want those moments to be safe ones.

“We’re proud to partner with the RNLI, an organisation that shares our commitment to safety and community. Together, we’ll raise funds and awareness to support their lifesaving work, and make a positive difference to the people and places we connect every day.”

Jordan Harbin, RNLI Fundraising and Partnership Lead said: “It’s thanks to partnerships like these that we can help share our lifesaving water safety messages far and wide.

The inshore lifeboat at Scarborough Railway Station

“We know our advice like ‘Float to Live’ has saved countless lives, and being able to reach more people travelling to the coast will have real impact.

“The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea powered by our incredible volunteers. Every penny brought in through this partnership will go towards our lifesaving mission and we’re thrilled to launch this new partnership with TransPennine Express.”

Alison Hume MP said: “I was delighted to be at the launch of this partnership between TransPennine Express and the RNLI.

“There’s a strong link between safety at sea and safety on the railway here, because so many people use the train to come to the town and then head to the beach. Safety at sea is something which is taken extremely seriously in this part of the world.”

MP for Scarborough and Whitby Alison Hume was among those at the launch

Throughout the partnership TPE and the RNLI will deliver a series of engaging station events, educational campaigns, and interactive passenger activities while raising important funds to enable the RNLI to continue its work.

Together, they’ll be spreading vital safety messages at stations, onboard trains, and across digital platforms—making sure passengers stay safe on their journeys, especially when heading to the coast.

Passengers will also have the chance to support the RNLI directly, with the option to donate through the Delay Repay, a national scheme that entitles passengers to compensation if they have experienced delays during their journey. And for families, schools, and community groups, a special Rail and Water Safety booklet will be available.