TPE train users across the Yorkshire coast can now donate Delay Repay compensation to help save lives at sea

The TPE and RNLI partnership launches at Scarborough station.

TransPennine Express (TPE) customers can now donate their Delay Repay compensation to three coastal rescue charities – the RNLI, St Abbs Lifeboat and Humber Rescue – turning train delays into life-saving support for communities along the coast.

Passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more are eligible for Delay Repay compensation and can now choose to send their reimbursement directly to the charities, helping to fund rescue services, share vital safety messages and support the work of volunteers who protect lives at sea.

The new donation option is part of TPE’s fundraising partnerships with lifeboat organisations across its network, including the RNLI, which operates stations throughout the TPE network; St Abbs Lifeboat, near Reston on the East Coast Main Line; and Humber Rescue, near Hull.

TPE connects inland towns and cities, including Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool, with seaside destinations such as Bridlington, Whitby, Hull, Redcar and Scarborough.

Paul Staples, Engineering, Safety and Sustainability Director at TPE, said: “Delays are never something we want our customers to experience, but this new scheme means that when they do happen, the inconvenience can be turned into something genuinely positive.

“By giving customers, the option to donate their Delay Repay compensation to the RNLI, St Abbs Lifeboat or Humber Rescue, we’re helping to channel those funds directly into lifesaving work along our coastline.

“Many of our services connect inland communities to seaside destinations, so there’s a natural link between our role as a train operator and the incredible work these rescue organisations carry out. This is about more than just fundraising – it’s about raising awareness of water safety and ensuring our customers have the knowledge to enjoy the coast safely. We’re proud to be working alongside our charity partners to protect lives and support the communities we serve.”

With the majority of rescues at sea involving visitors from inland areas, the collaboration offers a natural opportunity to promote safety and raise funds. The partnership also celebrates a historic link with the RNLI, as the lifesaving charity held the world’s first charitable street collection in Manchester in 1891, a city served by TPE today.

Jordan Harbin, RNLI Regional Fundraising and Partnership Lead, said: “On behalf of the RNLI’s one crew we want to thank TransPennine Express for their continued support through this partnership. Not only are we reaching more people with lifesaving safety messages as they travel on their journey to enjoy our beautiful coastline, but they can now directly donate themselves with any Delay Repay compensation. We always say that every penny and pound raised goes towards our lifesaving mission, and we hope people know the real difference it makes. Enabling our volunteers to be trained and crew our lifeboats, so they can go out and save lives at sea.”

Through the partnerships, TPE and the RNLI, St Abbs Lifeboats and Humber Rescue will deliver engaging station events, educational campaigns and interactive passenger activities while raising important funds to enable them to continue their life-saving work. Safety messages will be shared at stations, onboard trains and online, and passengers will be able to access a specially created Rail and Water Safety booklet designed for families, schools and community groups.