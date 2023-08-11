Training RNLI volunteers help fishing boat with power failure in Whitby

Whitby RNLI volunteers were on a training exercise with their new Shannon Class lifeboat, Lois Ivan last night when they discovered a local fishing boat with power failure.

The fishing boat had just left the harbour at Whitby when it began to encounter problems.

The lifeboat crew alerted Whitby Coastguard who requested the launch of Whitby’s operational Trent class lifeboat.

The crew aboard Lois Ivan, remained at the pier ends to keep a close eye on the vessel.

Luckily before the Trent class needed to launch the vessel regained power and was able to return to harbour under its own steam.

Mechanic Richard Dowson said: “We have been training most days and evenings on the Shannon class lifeboat in order to be able to make the switch to her being our operational lifeboat.

"We just happened to be in the right place at the right time to spot the vessel when it ran into difficulty.