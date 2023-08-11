News you can trust since 1882
Training RNLI volunteers help fishing boat with power failure in Whitby

RNLI volunteers in Whitby were on a training exercise with their new Shannon Class lifeboat, Lois Ivan last night when they discovered a local fishing boat with power failure.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:09 BST
Whitby RNLI volunteers were on a training exercise with their new Shannon Class lifeboat, Lois Ivan last night when they discovered a local fishing boat with power failure.

The fishing boat had just left the harbour at Whitby when it began to encounter problems.

The lifeboat crew alerted Whitby Coastguard who requested the launch of Whitby’s operational Trent class lifeboat.

The crew aboard Lois Ivan, remained at the pier ends to keep a close eye on the vessel.

Luckily before the Trent class needed to launch the vessel regained power and was able to return to harbour under its own steam.

Mechanic Richard Dowson said: “We have been training most days and evenings on the Shannon class lifeboat in order to be able to make the switch to her being our operational lifeboat.

"We just happened to be in the right place at the right time to spot the vessel when it ran into difficulty.

“Things can change quickly at sea to we recommend that anyone on board a boat wears a lifejacket at all times and carries a means of calling for help such as a VHF radio.”

