Two Bridlington Lifeboat crew members pass the test as mechanics

A Bridlington Lifeboats spokesman said: “Congratulations to Joff Pearson and Jordan Harrison on passing out as mechanics. Joff and Jordan (pictured above) have worked hard on their training plans over the past six months and have successfully completed their requirements to be fully operational in the mechanics role on service calls. Well done guys, we are very proud of you.”