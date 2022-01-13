Two Bridlington Lifeboat crew members pass the test as mechanics

Two members of the Bridlington Lifeboats team are celebrating after passing out as mechanics.

Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:41 pm
Joff Pearson and Jordan Harrison are part of the volunteer lifeboat crew and have successfully completed their requirements to be fully operational in the mechanics role on service calls. Photo courtesy of Bridlington RNLI

Joff Pearson and Jordan Harrison are part of the volunteer crew and have successfully completed their requirements to be fully operational in the mechanics role on service calls.

A Bridlington Lifeboats spokesman said: “Congratulations to Joff Pearson and Jordan Harrison on passing out as mechanics. Joff and Jordan (pictured above) have worked hard on their training plans over the past six months and have successfully completed their requirements to be fully operational in the mechanics role on service calls. Well done guys, we are very proud of you.”