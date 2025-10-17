Two Scarborough schools 'excited' go 'phone-free' to help students focus and build better connections

Graham School and George Pindar School in Scarborough are among six secondary schools in Heartwood Learning Trust now going phone-free.

Graham School and George Pindar School in Scarborough are among six secondary schools in Heartwood Learning Trust now going phone-free, using an innovative system popular in the United States.

Heartwood Learning Trust today (October 17) announced its partnership with Yondr to create a phone-free learning environment in its six secondary schools across Yorkshire and Humberside.

The six schools involved are: Liberty Academy (Hull), Vale of York Academy and Manor Church of England Academy (York), Barlby High School (Selby), and Graham School and George Pindar School (Scarborough).

Helen Winn, Chief Executive Officer at Heartwood Learning Trust, said: "We’ve seen how powerful it can be when students are free from digital distractions, and we’re excited to introduce a phone-free environment to all six of our secondary schools.

"Our students will benefit from the space to think deeply, focus fully on their learning, and connect genuinely with each other and school staff, without the constant distraction of phones. It will also allow our school staff to do what they do best - teaching and supporting students, safe in the knowledge that everyone can engage fully throughout the day.

"We’re really looking forward to getting up and running, seeing our students using their Yondr pouches and realising the benefits for everyone over the weeks and months ahead.”

A survey conducted in February 2025 by Yondr and Public First found that 72% of teachers view phone use as a persistent school problem and say lesson time is regularly affected. The research also showed that 80% of parents support making schools phone-free environments.

As part of Yondr’s pouch and programme approach, each student will be assigned their own Yondr pouch to use throughout the school year. Phones and other digital devices are stored securely in these lockable pouches during school hours.

Students keep their pouches in their bag or locker throughout the day and unlock them at the end of the school day to retrieve their devices. The process of locking and unlocking pouches is quick and supervised by staff at the start and end of the school day, and becomes a new part of the daily routine.

By developing a phone-free school community, the Trust aims to help students develop balanced approaches to technology use in their lives while reducing stress and anxiety linked to constant connectivity online.