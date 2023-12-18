U-turn made on decision to ban motorcyclists from Whitby Railway Station car park

A U-turn has been made on a decision to ban motorcyclists from the Whitby Railway station car park, which had caused uproar in the community.

A sign had been put up at the entrance to the car park, off Langborne Road, stating ‘No motorcycle parking in this car park’ and that unauthorised parking would result in a £50 penalty fee.

The decision had sparked fears that it could adversely affect businesses in the centre of town while the York and North Yorkshire Motorcycle Action Group (MAG) had threatened a peaceful protest if car park owners Northern Rail failed to reply, or realised its actions were discriminatory.

But the U-turn was revealed on Facebook by The Whistlestop Cafe, which has long been a favourite haunt of the biking community in that area.

Whitby Railway Station car park - which bikers are no longer banned from.

The cafe said in a Facebook post: “Following the feedback that Northern Rail have had, since putting the signs up they have agreed to take down the signs and still allow motorbikes in the car park.

“If you are in our private spaces using the cafe then you don’t need to pay but they have said other spaces on the car park you are expected to pay and can have two bikes parked in each space.

“They will release more in a few months but we will keep you updated on any more developments.

"It’s a step in the right direction.”

One supporter of the business commented: “Great what people power can do.”