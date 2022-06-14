Under 5s set to be enthralled by the latest Sewerby Squirrels sessions

Sewerby Squirrels sessions provide fun for children under 5 years old, including babies, exploring different themes such as Edwardian life, the beach, Amy Johnson and the gardens. Photo submitted

The sessions provide fun for children under 5 years old, including babies, exploring different themes such as Edwardian life, the beach, Amy Johnson and the gardens.

On Monday, June 20, participants can enjoy an Edwardian Tea Party together, sharing role play tea, cakes and fruit.

For the session on Monday, June 27, an Amy Johnson craft is the focus with a chance for under 5s to make their own hot air balloon to take home, as well as lots of other travel-themed activities.

For further information about the sessions, visit sewerbyhall.co.uk or follow @SewerbyHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A Beach Explorers session will take place on Monday, July 4, where participants can enjoy play and beach-themed toys and dressing up.

The final session, on Monday, July 11, celebrates holidays, with a holiday-themed story, parachute games and a suitcase craft.

Lucy Cooke, under 5s learning coordinator for East Riding of Yorkshire Museums Service, said: “Our Sewerby Squirrels sessions offer a variety of activities, all taking place in the beautiful setting at the Orangery.

“And we look forward to something different every week for the young visitors and their families to enjoy!”

Booking is advisable as it will guarantee a place at any of the sessions. Please contact the Welcome Centre on 01262 673769 or email [email protected]