This years festival has raised £1400 to support Flamborough Pre-School, through the sale of special maps for visitors.

A cheque was presented to Flamborough Pre-School leaders on Wednesday September 13 by members of the FFPF Committee.

Most of the money raised was through the sale of a Festival Trail Map and specially designed Flamborough Village Street Map, plus collection boxes.

Here are some of the Flamborough Flower Pot Festival organisers handing over a cheque to the Pre-School.

The festival was started last year, to help bring people together after the alienation and loneliness that Covid 19 had brought. This year was the first fundraiser, with money being raised to support the local pre-school.

The second year of the festival has proved to be even more popular, with visitors from across the country coming to view the unusual flower pot models.

The unusual and creative nature of the festival soon caught the attention of BBC Radio Humberside and Look North, who sent reporters to take a tour and even make their own models.

A spokesperson for the festival organisers said: “We would like to thank the local village shops, pubs and cafes who sold the trail maps and displayed collection boxes.

“Without their support this amazing total would not have been possible.

“Also special thanks to Haven Holiday Village management who generously supported the event.