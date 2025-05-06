VE Day: see what's going on to mark 80th anniversary across Whitby area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of events are being lined up around the Whitby area to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday May 8.

Whitby Library will host a month-long exhibition to celebrate the history of the town’s schools, including photographs and documents.

It will detail how the schools have changed in size, location, and how education has evolved through the decades.

Residents across North Yorkshire are being encouraged by library staff to explore their local history as part of a month-long initiative, which coincides with VE Day celebrations.

VE Day event is on at Whitby Library.

You can meet the curator of medals in a VE Day special event at Whitby Museum on May 8, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

There will be items and stories from the medals and militaria colle4ction marking the anniversary.

The drop-in event is on at the museum with curator Julia Buck, where you can share your family stories of VE Day in Whitby.

Normal admission, no booking required.

Elsewhere in Whitby, St Mary’s Church on the east cliff will be open for prayer from 10am to 4pm on Thursday May 8, with a short service at 11.30am.

The bells will be ringing from 6.30pm as part of the national commemorations.

And Danby Beacon Trust will remember the fallen heroes in a VE Day 80 celebration.

A celebration starting at 9pm will take place at Danby Beacon and the Beacon will be lit by Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire John Senior at 9.30pm.

Joining in the event will be the band of the Scarborough Sea Cadets and Ampleforth RAF cadets.

Castleton Ladies Singing for Pleasure and individual members of other choirs will sing I Vow to Thee My Country.

Royal British Legion standard bearers will attend and piper, Charles Mitchell, will play Celebratum - a specially composed piece of music to mark the day.

Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire John Senior will read the tribute and a wreath will be laid by representatives from RAF Fylingdales.

