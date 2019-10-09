VIDEO: A journey through the latest technology displayed in Scarborough this week

The 10th Scarborough Science & Engineering Week is in full swing.

After a successful first day yesterday, with hundreds of students visiting the stands set up by 35 different companies at the Spa, more children are expected today.

Charlie of Caedmon College works on an engineering simulation with UTC student Mikey Adams.

The event, which encourages young people to study and work in STEM, is organised by Scarborough Business Ambassadors.

Among the companies from the world of technology, science and engineering taking part are headline sponsor Sirius Minerals, McCain, Plaxton, Bosch Rexroth, GCQH, Schneider Electric, the University of Hull, Unison, Scarborough Construction Skills Village and Flamingo Land.

You can see their displays, including some of the coolest things to see and try at the three-day fair HERE.