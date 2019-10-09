IN PICTURES: The coolest things that you can see and try at Scarborough Science & Engineering Week
Scarborough Science & Engineering Week is full of cool, interesting stuff you might have never seen before.
Have a look at some of the most interesting displays and games that you see and have a go at at the Spa.
1. Maglev
This magnetic levitated train used in Japan is twice as fast as bullet ones. You can check it out at Schneider Electric's stand.
2. Tunnel Boring Machine
A model of Sirius' tunnel boring machine is on display to show students how the company plans to dig a 23 mile tunnel to transport polyhalite to Teesside.
3. Lego roller-coaster
Flamingo Land's Lego roller-coaster is available for everyone to see at the company's stand.
4. Underground simulator
This underground simulator by manufacturing firm Komatsu is a training tool used by miners to see what it's like to be underground.
