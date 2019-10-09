Engineering week.

IN PICTURES: The coolest things that you can see and try at Scarborough Science & Engineering Week

Scarborough Science & Engineering Week is full of cool, interesting stuff you might have never seen before.

Have a look at some of the most interesting displays and games that you see and have a go at at the Spa.

This magnetic levitated train used in Japan is twice as fast as bullet ones. You can check it out at Schneider Electric's stand.

1. Maglev

A model of Sirius' tunnel boring machine is on display to show students how the company plans to dig a 23 mile tunnel to transport polyhalite to Teesside.

2. Tunnel Boring Machine

Flamingo Land's Lego roller-coaster is available for everyone to see at the company's stand.

3. Lego roller-coaster

This underground simulator by manufacturing firm Komatsu is a training tool used by miners to see what it's like to be underground.

4. Underground simulator

