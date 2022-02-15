The planned fireworks, in the shadow of the cliffs below Whitby Abbey, will now take place on Thursday February 24.

The spectacular low-noise display is to mark the month of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

Whitby Town Council has worked with the display team at Reaction Fireworks and with the Harbour Master Chris Burrows to find the alternative date.

Reaction Fireworks' display is now coming to Whitby on a different date due to Storn Eunice.

Speaking in response to the rescheduling, Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild said: “We know this may be a disappointment for some, but we have to be mindful of the weather warnings that have now been issued.

"Just like in November [with the Christmas Festival being cancelled), we continue to battle with the weather - but we won’t be beaten.”