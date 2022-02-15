Whitby fireworks display put back due to Storm Eunice - here's the new date
A spectacular fireworks display which was scheduled for Whitby on February 18 has had to be put back due to strong winds being forecast.
The planned fireworks, in the shadow of the cliffs below Whitby Abbey, will now take place on Thursday February 24.
The spectacular low-noise display is to mark the month of the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.
Whitby Town Council has worked with the display team at Reaction Fireworks and with the Harbour Master Chris Burrows to find the alternative date.
Speaking in response to the rescheduling, Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild said: “We know this may be a disappointment for some, but we have to be mindful of the weather warnings that have now been issued.
"Just like in November [with the Christmas Festival being cancelled), we continue to battle with the weather - but we won’t be beaten.”
The ten-minute display of low-noise fireworks will be launched from the East Pier at 7pm on February 24.