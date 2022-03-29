VIDEO: Whitby's 103-year-old lifeboat Robert and Ellen Robson pulled through streets back to lifeboat museum
Whitby's RNLI crew and other volunteers gathered at Coates Marine to pull Whitby's old rowing lifeboat, the Robert and Ellen Robson, back to its home at the lifeboat museum on Pier Road.
By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:39 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:42 pm
The boat has been at Coates Marine undergoing restoration work but will now get a final lick of paint at the lifeboat museum - the RNLI hopes to reopen the museum this summer.
Here is a video of the old lifeboat being pulled through Whitby on Sunday (March 27).