Village near Bridlington awarded £4,000 ‘Do It For East Yorkshire’ grant from Council to open free warm space

Skipsea Village Hall has secured a £4,000 ‘Do It For East Yorkshire’ community grant from East Riding of Yorkshire Council to deliver a free public warm space.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST
Skipsea Village Hall. Photo courtesy of Google MapsSkipsea Village Hall. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Skipsea Village Hall. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The modern, accessible venue will offer a free warm space from Friday, October 6 to Friday, December 22 between 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

The sessions include a free, hot two-course meal and the opportunity to undertake some free physical or sporting activity such as armchair yoga, boccia or new age kurling.

Popular Flamborough Flower Pot Festival raises £14000 for village Pre-School
Mark Lemon, chair of trustees at the hall, said: “A similar project was delivered on Fridays from 10am to 1pm by Skipsea Village Hall from October 2022 to March 2023 and this attended nearly 360 times, with most attendees coming from Skipsea, Dringhoe and Skipsea Brough.

"The warm space offered a free two course hot meal, access to newspapers, cards, chess and games in our seminar room on Friday mornings.

"This year, the trustees wanted to do more so we are still offering these things, but we have been working with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Health and Wellbeing team to open the whole of the village hall so that larger games and physical activities such as boccia or new age kurling can take place.

“The grant will also enable us to replace our electric range (oven and hob), which has recently started to fail after nearly 13 years of community use.”

Skipsea Village Hall has also applied to the Big Lottery Community Fund to continue the project from January to March 2024.

