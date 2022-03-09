New Filey National Coastwatch Station on lookout for volunteers - here's how you can help

Pending planning agreement, the station will be located on the seafront at the south end of Filey beach.

If you fancy becoming a fully-trained Watchkeeper and you have some hours to spare, weekdays and/or weekends, then pop along to the Evron Centre, on Filey's John Street, on Thursday March 17, 2.30pm.

Mike Johnson, Sector Manager (North East Coast), said: "We would like to invite people to come and see us for a couple of hours and bring a friend if they wish.

Filey seafront.

"No need to book or stand on formalities.

"We will tell attendees everything they need to know about NCI and the new station with lots of time for questions.

"We’ll also provide tea and biscuits on arrival."

It costs nothing to sign up.

NCI is a national charity with very local roots, born from local need.

The object of the organisation is to assist in the protection and preservation of life at sea along the UK coastline.

The first NCI Lookout was developed in 1994 when two fishermen lost their lives off the Cornish coast near a Coastguard lookout which had recently closed.

In response to this maritime disaster, local people decided to open and restore the visual watch along that part of the coastline

At present, the most northerly NCI station on the east coast is Hornsea, occupying a former Coastguard Lookout and East Riding of Yorkshire Council Foreshores Building.