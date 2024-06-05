Waste Not Want Not Summer Fair to be held at The Street in Scarborough
This year’s fair promises a host of activities designed to encourage learning about local heritage skills that can help people to save money, get creative and be more self-sufficient.
Adults and children can get hands on with activities such as mini wormery making, solar light jar making, hand and machine sewing, spinning and weaving and lemon curd making.
Visitors will also be encouraged to try blacksmithing, build their own bird box and even taste free seafood.
There will also be plenty of sustainable items to shop.
Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the event is part of a series of activity-based events and workshops that bring people together to build community, develop understanding of the ways in which heritage skills can help save money and boost resilience, and show how the use of these skills can benefit the climate and nature.
The event takes place at The Street on Lower Clark Street on Wednesday, June 12 from 11am-3pm.
To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/coastandvalecommunityaction.
