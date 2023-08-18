Lois Ivan is a Launch a Memory lifeboat, bearing the name of more than10,000 loved ones on the letters and numbers on the lifeboat’s bow.

Whitby RNLI Coxswain Howard Fields said: "We are blown away by the support shown to us at this year's flag weekend, we've totted up the total funds raised and it has just reached £7,177.

"As the charity that saves lives at sea we are extremely grateful to everyone who made a donation over the weekend and we hope that they enjoyed meeting the crew and seeing the lifeboat display.”

Footage captured by Paul Wilson of Dolphins swimming with Whitby's new lifeboat Lois Ivan.

The weekend also included a highly successful lifejacket clinic with RNLI Water Safety officer Geoff Cowan.

The clinic, which took place in the Marina car park, saw a huge footfall and Geoff reported that out of 31 lifejackets checked, 20 had out of date auto capsules and seven had corroded cylinders.

He said: 'These figures show the importance of learning how to check and maintain your lifejacket.

"These small checks can mean the difference between your lifejacket functioning - it could save your life.”

Visit https://rnli.org/magazine/magazine-featured-list/2020/april/how-to-check-and-maintain-your-lifejacket for more information on how to check your lifejacket.

Station manager Barry Brown added: “We couldn't have asked for a better flag weekend this year.

“The weather stayed dry, and it was wonderful to meet so many of our generous supporters.