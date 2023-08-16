Whitby's RNLI and Coastguard called out to numerous rescues during busy Regatta weekend

Whitby's RNLI and Coastguard were called to several rescues over the Regatta weekend.

On Saturday, August 12, the lifeboat crew took part in various events throughout Whitby’s annual Regatta.

On Sunday, August 13, the RNLI and Coastguard were called after two paddle boarders had gotten into difficulties in Sandsend, along the sea defences.

When the Coastguard Team arrived on scene, the two paddle boarders had managed to make it ashore and the seasonal duty Lifeguards were delivering safety advice for future ventures.

Both Whitby RNLI lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were also tasked to the incident but stood down when it was recognised the duo were safe and well.

Advice to paddleboarders along the Yorkshire coast can be found here.

Later on, the Coastguard Team and RNLI were tasked again to reports of two males cut off by the tide in the vicinity of High light.

An additional other two males had also been cut off but had climbed a fisherman’s rope to the cliff top to self rescue, reported location was south of high light.

Two search teams were deployed to locate the first informants who had self extracted and to then search for signs of torchlights from the two males still on the cliff bottom, with guidance from a what3words location extracted from the first informants phone data.

Whitby RNLI lifeboat and ILB were also launched and searched along the shoreline and reported spotting the casualties approx 100m up the cliff in the area of North Cliff Holiday park.

Search teams were then deployed towards North cliff in the event that a ropes set up may be needed and Ravenscar Coastguard Team were also requested to assist.

It then became clearer that the casualties were much nearer the base of the cliff then initially thought, and the ILB were able to successfully extract the casualties and safely transfer to ALB.

With this information Ravenscar team were then stood down, and Whitby Coastguard transported the casualties who were able to self rescue, to the boathouse to reunite with their friends and assess if any casualty care was needed.

All four casualties were unharmed, if slightly damp and a little shaken up but otherwise safe and well. They were escorted back to their holiday accommodation and voiced great thanks to all involved in their rescue.

The group of young men returned to the station the next day to thank the lifeboat crew for their efforts.

On Monday, August 14, the Coastguard Team were called out again to reports of female who had fallen on the Scar at Boggle Hole side of Robin Hood’s Bay. Ravenscar Team were also tasked to the incident.

On arriving at the scene, Coastgaurd Rescue Officers liaised with the first informant at the National Trust Centre at Robin Hood’s Bay before proceeding south to the casualties location.

A full casualty assessment was carried out and found that the female casualty had sustained a dislocated ankle after slipping on the Scar. Taking into account the wet conditions and distance back to Robin Hood’s Bay, it was decided instead of stretcher carry, the best route of extraction was via the coastguard Vehicle back to Robin Hood’s Bay.