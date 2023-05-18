News you can trust since 1882
WATCH: Fantastic video footage of Whitby lifeboat rescuing walker trapped by tide

Dramatic footage has been released of Whitby RNLI’s inshore boat being launched to the rescue of a walker becoming stranded.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th May 2023, 18:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 18:16 BST

The casualty had been walking from Whitby to Saltwick Nab and back on May 11 when they became cut off by the incoming tide, with the steep cliff face offering no alternative route off the beach.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at around 6.45pm and quickly reached the casualty who was safely transferred to the lifeboat.

And now you can see the rescue thanks to this amazing three-minute drone video footage captured by Delta Charlie Drones.

Whitby's D class inshore lifeboat.Whitby's D class inshore lifeboat.
Whitby's D class inshore lifeboat.
Helm on the inshore lifeboat, Leah Hunter, said of the rescue: “Even the most experienced walkers can get cut off by the tide.

"We see it often in this location.

"We would urge anyone walking below cliffs to check the tide times and allow plenty of time to exit the beach before the tide comes in.”

Visit the Delta Charlie Drones Facebook page for more great images.

