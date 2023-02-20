WATCH: fascinating video of Scarborough's Skipping Day from the 1930s
Rare cine-film footage of Scarborough’s Skipping Day, which takes place on February 21 this year, can be seen in this fascinating video clip from the 1930s.
For more than a century, Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day has been celebrated by crowds gathering to take part in Skipping Day on Scarborough seafront.
The rare footage, dating from the 1930s, can be seen here, capturing this spectacle early in its history.
It is part of the Geoffrey Willey Collection - photography, slides, film and cameras bequeathed to Ryedale Folk Museum by the photographer – which the museum originally showed in 2020, as part of A Life Through a Lens display.
The footage is also on the museum website while the attraction is currently closed.
The film was discovered in a box with a number of other films recorded by Geoffrey and it was unlikely to have been seen by anyone for several decades.